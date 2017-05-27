4 hospitalized after I-70 crash due to severe weather

SHERMAN COUNTY- Four people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Friday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Jesus A. Flores-Villaman, Manhattan, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Goodland.

The Chevy rear-ended a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Vineeth Vakeel, 27, Overland Park, that was stopped in the driving lane due to the severe weather conditions.

Flores-Villaman and passengers in the Chevy Leticia Flores, 49, Manhattan; Miguel A. Lechuga-Cruses, 48, and Rosa Ochoa-Rodriguez, 48, both of Mexico, were transported to Goodland Regional Medical Center.

Vakeel and five passengers in the Ford were not injured. The occupants in the Chevy were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.