Win Tickets to see Jake Gill in Ellis with 99 KZ Country!

The Ellis Chamber of Commerce presents “A Backroad Blowout with Jake Gill” Friday, June 9, 2017, 8 pm at the Ellis Jr. Free Fairgrounds. Gates Open at 6:30 pm.

KHAZ is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets for this show and a Jake Gill t-shirt. Listen for chances to call in and register at 785-628-2995 with Theresa Trapp or Amy B. weekday mornings Tuesday, May 30 – Monday, June 5, 2017. Only one entry per person. No age requirement to enter.

Winners contacted Monday, June 5, 2017. Winners will need to pick up their tickets and t-shirt at the KHAZ Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

Good luck from 99 KZ Country!

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry