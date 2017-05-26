Willard J. “Will” Bieker, 77, Schoenchen, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at HaysMed.

He was born July 2, 1939 in Schoenchen the son of Alexander A. and Regina (Gottshalk) Bieker. He graduated from Schoenchen High School where he played football and sang in the choir. He was united in marriage to Theresa Jacobs on April 4, 1970. She died on March 14, 1972. On February 23, 1974 he married Geraldine M. “Shirley” Herrman in Schoenchen, celebrating 43 years of marriage.

He took over the Schoenchen grocery store from his dad and he and Shirley owned and operated the liquor store and Shirley’s Café in Schoenchen. He was also the Schoenchen postmaster for 54 years and because of his love of singing was well known as the “singing postmaster”. He liked listening to Elvis gospel and old-time country music, sitting on his back porch every day, and most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #4166.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of Hays, three daughters; Janell Underwood and husband Chad of Schoenchen, Diane Hoar of Englewood, FL, and Donna Campbell of Portland, OR, two sons; Robert “Robby” Rasmussen of Germany and Robert “Bob” Harvey and wife Dolly of Alma, WA, one brother; Kenneth Bieker and husband RoseAnn of Schoenchen, two sisters-in-law; Rita Bieker of Hays and Jose Bieker of Great Bend, the nieces and nephews he helped raise; Bob Pfannenstiel and wife Gloria of Topeka, Don Pfannenstiel and wife Myra of Hays, Shirley Werth and husband Les of Schoenchen, Dennis Pfannenstiel and wife Pam of Hays and Marlene Sloan and husband Howard of Hays, twelve grandchildren; Ciarra Owens, Alyssa Underwood, Robert L. Rasmussen III, Bobbi Jo Harvey-Malcholz and husband Fred, Dwayne Campbell and wife Jenny, Gerald Harvey, Jr., Lynna Campbell, Tammy Williams and husband Shawn, Dale Harvey and wife Teri, Dustin Harvey, Michelle Curington and husband Dan, and Heidi Harvey, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Theresa, his parents, a son; Gerald Harvey, two brothers; Marvin Bieker and Vic Bieker, five sisters; Alice Sauer, Lyla Bieker, Armella Bionchino, Nita Lyhane, and Mabel (Pfannenstiel) Gross, and a grandson, Michael Harvey.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Schoenchen. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, and from 9:00 am until service time on Wednesday at the church. A parish vigil will be at 7:00 pm followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:30, both on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Willard’s memory to Hospice of Hays Medical Center, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.