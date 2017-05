RUSH CENTER–The Walnut Valley Senior Center, 220 Washington, Rush Center, will hold its June Jaunt June 2-4.

Friday and Saturday you can shop our large flea market, view work by local artists, browse the museum and library, and meet with local authors and have their books signed, all from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.. Free tea and cookies will be available.

Sunday, June 4, will feature Potato Bar Sunday serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.