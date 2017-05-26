Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Thursday’s high winds damage airplane at Hays Regional Airport

by Leave a Comment

A spray plane was blown into a hanger at Hays Regional Airport Thursday evening by wind gusts in excess of 70 mph. (Photos courtesy Gary Shorman)

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post

Thursday evening’s severe thunderstorm that blew through Hays left some minor damage in its path.

A crop duster plane tied down at the Hays Regional Airport was pushed into a nearby airplane hanger, according to Ovid Siefers, airport manager.

“Winds of a little more than 70 mph went through and broke the plane tie-downs, blowing the spray plane southeast. The tail end hit on a hanger,” Siefers reported Friday morning.

The plane still had unrepaired tail damage from an April 6 storm, Siefers added. He said the plane is not locally owned.

According to Flight Aware, the spray plane is owned by Novasoar in New Orleans.

Lightening sparked a house fire at 418 E. Fifth just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, received 1.07 inches of rain. Catherine reported 1.18 inches.

 