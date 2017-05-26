Thursday’s high winds damage airplane at Hays Regional Airport

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Thursday evening’s severe thunderstorm that blew through Hays left some minor damage in its path.

A crop duster plane tied down at the Hays Regional Airport was pushed into a nearby airplane hanger, according to Ovid Siefers, airport manager.

“Winds of a little more than 70 mph went through and broke the plane tie-downs, blowing the spray plane southeast. The tail end hit on a hanger,” Siefers reported Friday morning.

The plane still had unrepaired tail damage from an April 6 storm, Siefers added. He said the plane is not locally owned.

According to Flight Aware, the spray plane is owned by Novasoar in New Orleans.

Lightening sparked a house fire at 418 E. Fifth just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, received 1.07 inches of rain. Catherine reported 1.18 inches.