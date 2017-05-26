This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Hays Post offers FREE garage sale listings weekly. Having a sale next weekend? Click HERE for details.

Address: 1208 Donald, Hays

Items for sale: Toys Baby items, kitchen items. cookbooks.

end tables. clothes (adult and children boy and girl)

holiday deocr. home decor. greenery

girls bike

Thursday and Friday 3:00-8:00

——————-

Address: 2711A Augusta Lane, Hays

Items for sale: Beds

Box Springs/Mattress

Dressers

Cedar Chest

Couch

Chairs

Dining Room Table/Chairs

Collectibles

Washer/Dryer

Kitchen Items

Clothing

Variety of linens

Friday, May 26, 2pm-7pm

———————

Address: 2500 E. 21st, Hays

Items for sale: Clothing for a quarter, TV stand, Home Décor, lots of misc.

Friday, May 26, 9a to 12p

———————–

Address: 108 E 15th St., Hays

Items for sale: Men, women, and junior’s clothing and coats

Furniture, including dresser and end tables

Miscellaneous

Friday: 4-7pm; Saturday 8am-noon depending on weather

———————

Address: 200 East 16th, Hays

Items for sale: Prairie Garden Club’s Annual Fundraiser Garage Sale will include plants, flower seeds, garden tools, baked goods and usual garage sale items. No early birds, please!

Friday, June 2 from noon to 6:00 pm and Saturday June 3 from 8:00 am to noon.

———————

Address: 1317 Agnes Drive, Hays

Items for sale: Twin box springs and mattress, bar stools, hotpoint refrigerator,

Records, video’s books,, misalanious items

Friday 8:00-5:00. Saturday 8:00-5:00

———————

Address: 2218 Haney, Hays

Items for sale: Working treadmill, gazelle, Dewalt cordless drill, Craftsman cordless drill, Men’s size 2xl clothing, Women’s clothing size L/XL, jeans size 30/31, some Buckle and Maurices brand, Boys clothing 2t-4t, some 5t, all seasons, Girls clothing newborn to 12-18 months, all seasons, Boys shoes, household items, bedding, some toys, and misc items. Many/most clothing items 50 cents.

Friday May 26th 1:30 (?) to 7, Saturday May 27th 8 am to 12 (?)

———————–

Address: 724 E 12th, Hays

Items for sale: Dinning room table, tools, toys, star wars items, star trek items, wwe wrestling items, nascar, playstation 2 games, dvd’s, records, boy and girls baby clothes (nb-18 months), kids clothes up to 5t, national geographic, and much more.

Day and times: Thurs. May 25 12-6 Fri. May 26 8-2

———————-

Address: 1317 Agnes Drive, Hays

Items for sale: Lots of household items, books, puzzles, crafts,

Twin size mattress and box springs set in mint condition. Hotpoint refrigerator.

Several insulators as well.

8-5 May 26th and 27th

———————

Address: 2500 E 21st, Hays

Items for sale: Furniture, Clothing for a quarter, home décor, microwave, misc

Thursday, May 25 10a to 7p

—————–

Address: 4502 Vista, Hays

Items for sale: Solid wood queen bed, frame, mattress, dresser

Throw pillows, bedspreads (King & Queen) Holiday décor, Kitchen items, vases, stroller, booster seats, pack & play, toys, printer(scanner & fax) office supplies, shop vac, lawn tools and much more

Friday, May 26 4-7, Saturday 8-Noon

—————–

