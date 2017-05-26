Sunny, mild Friday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Severe t-storms possible late this afternoon/evening. Main threat up to baseball hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes also possible. pic.twitter.com/RqXS5xecGV — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 26, 2017

SaturdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

SundaySunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.