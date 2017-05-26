Stuart Lee Henzel was born December 16, 1934, in Riverside, California, the son of Richard and Elizabeth (Jenkins) Henzel. He passed away May 23, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society in Oberlin, Kansas, at the age of 82.

Stuart, a long-time resident of Klamath County, Oregon, was raised in Malin, Oregon, along with his sister Jane. He attended grade school and high school in Malin. During school, he enjoyed working on the ranch, in the machine shop, operating amateur radios, and learning to fly and earning his pilot’s license. After graduating, Stuart attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in General Agriculture.

On June 24, 1956, Stuart married Mary Lucille Dillard in Klamath Falls. Four sons were born to their union. Stuart enjoyed taking trips with his family, by car, train and in his private plane.

Stuart and Mary owned and operated cattle ranches while residing in Midland, Oregon, and later in Holdenville, Oklahoma, where they moved in 1981. One of Stuart’s passions was the study of minor elements and animal nutrition. Working in conjunction with Oregon State University, he was instrumental in determining trace mineral deficiencies local to the Klamath Basin. Steps were taken to dramatically increase gains on pasture. He brought this success to all his cattle operations. Stuart loved working with cattle and was a longtime member of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, for which he was a past State President. In 1998, the couple moved to a farm six miles east and six miles south of Oberlin where they raised cattle and enjoyed their horses and dogs. Stuart was a current member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Oberlin and past member of Rotary International.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons, Jim Henzel (Connie), of Pahrump, NV, Barron Henzel (Tom Fitzpatrick), of San Diego, CA, and Richard Henzel (Pamela Newby), of St. Petersburg, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Wayne Buck, of Corvallis, OR; grandson, Jacob Henzel (Ali), of Sapulpa, OK; in addition to other family members and friends.

Stuart was preceded in death by a son, Clint Henzel, and his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Henzel.

At Stuart’s request, his body has been donated to the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas, for the advancement of science. A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Society, in care of the funeral home.