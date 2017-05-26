Storm brings more than an inch of rain to most of Ellis County

Thursday’s storm brought high winds, hail and a good amount of rainfall to Ellis County.

Reports from Hays were more than an inch of rain, with the highest total was 1.36 inches in the northwest portion of town. Victoria had a report of 1.4 inches, while Catharine saw a report of 1.18 inches.

In the Ellis area, reports ranges from 0.71 inches to 0.24 inches.

Most of Trego County received between a quarter and half inch of rain, and Russell County saw rainfall ranging from 0.36 inches in the northern part of the county to 1.5 inches in the east.

Wind gusts from Thursday’s storm reached 50 to 70 mph in Trego, Ness, Rush and Ellis counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of additional thunderstorms returns tonight. Click HERE for the complete extended forecast for Memorial Day weekend.