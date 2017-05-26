Sandy Jamison, 76, of Richmond, Virginia, died May 22, 2017. She was born February 1, 1941, in Denver, CO, to Orval and Evelyn (Bradshaw) Durham. She grew up in Oakley, KS and lived in the Washington, DC area for many years. She more recently lived in Wichita and Lawrence before returning to Virginia briefly before she passed. On November 27, 1965 she married Harold Jamison. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed collecting Native American art, watching KU sports, playing games and traveling with friends, decorating cakes, volunteering at the hospital in Lawrence and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents, Orval and Evelyn and sister Betty.

She is survived by her son, Troy and wife Jackie; grandchildren, Kyle, Carly and Trent; brother Gene and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Oakley United Methodist Church, with inurnment in the Oakley City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For Condolences or information, visit www.baalmannmortuary.com