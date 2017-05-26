Rush Center vendor fair and collectors show June 3 includes RFL fundraiser

RUSH CENTER–A vendor fair and collectors show will be held Sat., June 3 in the Rush Center Township Hall, 220 W. Union St. (on K-96 Highway), from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be served by the Triple C Wildcats Relay For Life Team.
