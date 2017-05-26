DODGE CITY – Robert Dean “Bob” Pfannenstiel, 77, died on May 23, 2017, after his struggle with cancer. He was born on September 2, 1939, the son of Isidore and Adolphine (Gabel) Pfannenstiel of Munjor, Kansas. Bob graduated in 1957 from St. Joseph’s Military Academy in Hays, Kansas, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for two years. Upon returning from the Army, Bob attended Garden City Juco and Washburn University. He graduated in 1963 from Washburn University with a degree in Business Administration.

Bob married the love of his life, Martha L. Akers on June 10, 1961. From this union came three children, one daughter, Sherry Ann, and two sons, Steven Dean and Brian Keith.

After college graduation Bob went to work for the Fleming Company. He owned and operated the Pay Day IGA stores in Dodge City and Great Bend from 1970-1992. He presently owns the Locker Room.

Bob was an avid sports lover and supported all local athletic programs, but dearest to his heart was his Pay Day IGA softball teams. He enjoyed watching KU basketball, Notre Dame football and the Kansas City Royals.

Bob was an active member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Knights of Columbus. He served on the board at St. Mary of the Plains College and the Salvation Army.

Survivors include: wife of 56 years, Martha, daughter, Sherry McMahan (Trent) Franklin, TN, son, Steve (Cherie) Jetmore, brothers, Harvey (Peggy) Windsor, CO, Jerry, Windsor, CO, sisters, Mary McDonald (Tom) Gilbert, AZ, Cora Stockman, Las Vegas, NV. Four grandchildren: granddaughter, Mandy Shaw (Dillon), Franklin, TN, grandsons, Scott McMahan, Chattanooga, TN, Parker and Austin Pfannenstiel, Jetmore. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an abundance of dear friends.

Preceding him in death were; his parents and his son, Brian Keith.

Vigil service will be 7:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Saturday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with full military rites by Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 at Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be noon to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to: Brian Pfannenstiel Memorial Scholarship, Sacred Heart School Endowment Fund, Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame, and Hospice of the Prairie all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.