Riegel named new Wastewater Superintendent for Hays

CITY OF HAYS

City Manager Toby Dougherty announces the appointment of Jason Riegel as the new Wastewater Superintendent for the city of Hays. Mr. Riegel is currently serving as the Water Conservation Specialist.

In announcing the appointment, City Manager Dougherty stated, “Jason has excelled as the city of Hays’ Water Conservation Specialist. His background in wastewater will serve him well as he transitions to Wastewater Superintendent.

In October 2013, Mr. Riegel started his employment with the city of Hays as Kansas’ first municipality Water Conservation Specialist.

Before joining the city of Hays, Mr. Riegel worked eight years at the city of Lawrence’s wastewater treatment plant. He holds a Class IV Wastewater Certificate and a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Kansas.

Mr. Riegel is a member of the Hays Area Young Professionals and a 2015 graduate of Leadership Hays.