Nancy Jones Miller, age 73, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on May 25, 2017 in Wichita. She was born on October 2, 1943 in Colby, Kansas to Oscar and Josephine (Trybom) Jones. She lived all of her youth in Colby and attended University of Kansas on a music scholarship.

She married Jarree E. Miller of Colby on July 18, 1962, and to this union three children were born. She spent the early years of her marriage raising her children, giving piano lessons, playing for weddings & funerals, and playing the church organ and piano before moving to Wichita. Nancy worked at Central Christian Church in Wichita for 28 years before retiring on July 15, 2016 due to kidney failure and scoliosis of the spine. The light of her life was her family. She enjoyed studying the Bible and memorizing Scripture.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jarree of the home, one brother, Richard (Connie) Jones of Tampa, Fl, three children, Lydia (Elon) Goldade of Olathe, Todd (Tammy) of Oklahoma City, Jon (Mary) of St Charles, Ill (Chicago), and five grandchildren, Bryce (Sydney), Kala, Austin, Allison and Ela.

A celebration of her life will be held at Central Christian Church Chapel at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 27, 2017, with a graveside services at Beulah Cemetery in Colby on Saturday, May 27, 6:30PM, conducted by Kersenbrock Funeral Chapel, Colby.