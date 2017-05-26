Man guilty in gun-store shooting that killed former NW Kansas man

Johnson County District Attorney’s Office

OLATHE — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a former Hays man pleaded guilty Thursday, court officials reported.

Hakeem Malik has pleaded guilty to first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery for the January 2015 that left gun store owner Jon Bieker dead.

The incident occurred at She’s a Pistol gun store in Shawnee.

A jury earlier found Londro Emanuel Patterson III guilty on charges relating to the case, including first-degree murder.

Two other suspects have yet to be tried in the case.

Bieker lived most of his early years in Trego County and lived in Hays for a time before moving to eastern Kansas.