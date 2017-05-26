Lightning likely the cause of Thursday night house fire in Hays

HFD

At 9:23 PM, Thursday, City of Hays emergency dispatchers were alerted to a building fire at 418 E. Fifth. The Hays Fire Department, assisted by Ellis County Fire Department Company 5, the Hays Police Department and Ellis County EMS, was immediately dispatched.

First arriving police officers found fire coming from the attic of a single family dwelling. Firefighters used two hose lines to control the fire.

Damage was limited to the attic. There were no injuries. The most probable cause of the fire was a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm. Because the occupant promptly called 911 firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

During this fire, firefighters also responded to two coincident emergency calls, both involving trampolines blown into and entangled in power lines by the severe thunderstorm winds.

Nineteen firefighters staffing four fire trucks responded to the building fire. Fire crews left the scene at 10:36 PM.