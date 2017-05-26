Kan. man jailed after run from police seat belt enforcement stop

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges after a brief police pursuit.

Just before 2p.m. Thursday, a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy doing seatbelt enforcement attempted to stop a 1992 Chevy Silverado near intersection of Santa Fe and Republic in Salina, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

When the patrol vehicle turned around to make contact with the vehicle, the driver sped away.

The deputy chased the pickup through several residential neighborhoods. The suspect identified as Jeremy Welch, 39, Culver, ditched the vehicle in the middle of the street in the 100 block of East Minneapolis.

Authorities searched the area for about 15 minutes before a Salina Police officer noticed a bookshelf askew on an enclosed back porch. Police found Welch hiding behind the shelf.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail and faces felony obstruction charges as well as multiple traffic violations, according to Soldan.