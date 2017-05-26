Fort Hays State alum chosen to lead college’s nursing education program

Hesston College

Hesston College has announced that Becky Bartell, M.S.N., R.N., C.N.E., has been named Director of Nursing Education and the successor to longtime director, Bonnie Sowers, who has served in the role for 37 years and will step down on June 30. Bartell will assume the role July 1 while Sowers will transition to a teaching position within the department.

Bartell joined the Hesston College nursing faculty in 2010, teaching upper-level nursing courses and serving as the curriculum coordinator while the department shifted from an associate degree program to a bachelor’s degree program.

“Becky has earned the respect of students and colleagues through her in-depth knowledge of and commitment to nursing education and to the mission of Hesston College,” said Brent Yoder, Vice President of Academics. “She has many strengths that she will bring to the position: passion for nursing, clear and focused thinker, proactive, decisive, committed team player, willingness to listen, calm demeanor, poised, warm and supportive, kindness, loyalty and good-humor.”

Bartell earned a master’s of science in nursing from Fort Hays State University and a bachelor’s of science in nursing from Bethel College (North Newton). She is also a Certified Nurse Educator (C.N.E.).

“Becky will lead our program into the next decade with great skill, poise and a deep knowledge of what it takes to continue ‘The Hesston College Nursing Experience’,” said outgoing director Sowers. “Our culture of developing competent and caring nurses will remain and only grow stronger in the years to come.”