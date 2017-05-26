FHSU wraps at day two at Track and Field National Championships

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Fort Hays State track and field team had another successful day at the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday (May 26), with three individuals advancing to the finals in their respective events.

Decano Cronin won his heat and finished second overall in the 800m run, crossing the line in 1:50.47. After running the majority of the race in the middle of the pack, the junior turned on the jets with 200 meters to go, passing the two runners in front of him to secure a spot in the finals. Cronin will run in the finals of the event on Saturday (May 27).

Brett Meyer will join Cronin in the 800m final after finishing sixth overall and third in the first heat of the day. The sophomore completed the race in 1:50.97, just a step behind the top two finishers in his heat. The time held up as the fastest non-automatic qualifying time, even beating the second place finisher from the third and final heat.

TJ Dozier took ninth in the discus after advancing to the finals with the eighth-best throw following the first three attempts. The junior posted a mark of 173-10 on his final attempt of the first round, a new personal-best. In the finals, Dozier was passed by one centimeter for the final All-American spot.

Dillando Allotey and Kelly Wycoff both competed in their second event of the weekend, running in the 200m dash. Allotey finished in 21.39, placing third in his heat and 13th overall, while Wycoff posted a time of 24.58 to finish 19th overall.

Cronin and Meyer will return to the track to race for the 800m title tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT). Also competing for the Tigers will be Alexcia Deutscher in the javelin throw at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. CT) and Kolt Newell in the high jump at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT).

FHSU Sports Information