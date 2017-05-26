FHSU grad is first recipient of new Kansas Insurance Certificate

By DANIEL RINEBERG

KID Community Outreach Specialist

TOPEKA — A 2017 Fort Hays State University graduate is the first recipient of the Kansas Insurance Certificate, a new program sponsored by the Kansas Insurance Education Foundation (KIEF), the Kansas Board of Regents and the Kansas Insurance Department.

Jordan Klima, a Hoisington (KS) High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance on May 13 when he graduated from FHSU. He also received certificates in accounting and the new Insurance Certificate.

The Kansas Insurance Certificate program began in 2016 through a collaboration among KIEF, the insurance department, and several Kansas higher learning institutions. The certificate gives college students the opportunity to gain a broad understanding about insurance and show prospective employers knowledge of general insurance coursework.

The 12-hour certificate program, if completed, is designed to advance career opportunities for the student in the financial services industry, including insurance. Students can take classes through several institutions.

Klima said he was working on the certificate’s coursework prior to qualifying for the certificate.

“I was informed by my Risk Management professor through email,” Klima said. “She said that it was a new certificate that Fort Hays was offering, and after some further research, I found that I had/would take all of the classes by the time that I was finished with my degree.”

Ken Selzer, CPA, Kansas Commissioner of Insurance, said the program allows the participating schools to offer the focus-area courses online or through traditional classroom instruction. Students can take the courses they are most interested in, even if they originate at another school within the program.

Klima is now employed as a Financial Institution Specialist at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). He examines state-chartered financial institutions to ensure they have adequate risk policies and procedures in place. He believes his insurance certificate classes will be useful as he rotates through the FDIC’s Division of Insurance and Research next year.

He began as an intern with the FDIC prior to graduation. The insurance certificate program suggests that students take an internship with a financial services company to give them the opportunity to acquire new connections with businesses and relevant experience.

When asked about recommending the certificate to his peers he said, “Of course, especially to my friends still within the finance degree program because it would not likely increase the number of credit hours they are already required to complete. I feel non-finance students should also consider working towards this certificate.”

Participating institutions offering courses for the certificate are Washburn University, Fort Hays State University, Johnson County Community College, the University of Kansas-Edwards Campus, Emporia State University, Pittsburg State University and Kansas State University.

More about the program is available at www.ksinsurancecertificate.org.