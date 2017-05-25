TMP Baseball edged at 3A State

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Marion 6, TMP 5 (8 innings)

MANHATTAN, Kan.-The TMP Monarch’ Baseball team had quite the battle with Marion in the opening round of the 3A State Baseball Tournament in Manhattan. The second seeded Monarchs opened the scoring in the top of the second inning on an RBI double from Luke Ruder. Marion answered with a tying run in the bottom of the inning.

TMP would regain the lead, 2-1, in the third inning on an RBI single off the bat of Chase Werth. The Monarchs would hold that lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when Marion plated three runs to take a 4-2 advantage. The score would stay that way until the top of the sixth inning when TMP tied the game with two runs thanks to some Warrior defensive miscues.

Marion continued the back and forth tilt and took the lead with one run in the bottom of the sixth. TMP was not done as they scrapped together the tying run in the seventh inning. The Warriors were scoreless in the bottom of the inning thanks to a double play turned by the Monarch defense.

The eighth inning wasn’t quite as pretty for TMP. After going scoreless in the top of the inning, Marion took advantage by loading the bases in the bottom of the frame and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly. The loss snaps the Monarch 9 game losing streak as they finish the season at 13-9.

