Three strong performances for FHSU at NCAA II Outdoor Championships

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Fort Hays State track and field team opened competition at the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday afternoon (May 25). Three Tigers took to the track on day one, with five more to follow over the next two days.

Kelly Wycoff led off for the Tigers, running in the second heat of the 400m dash preliminary round. The junior completed her lap in 54.92, placing fifth in her heat and 12th overall. She was just .64 off the qualifying time to advance to the finals.

Dillando Allotey was up next, also running in the second heat of the 400m prelims. The Toronto, Canada native finished fourth in his heat with a time of 47.68, good for 13th overall. The senior was less than two-thirds of a second off the qualifying time to advance to Saturday’s final.

Micki Krzeskinski finished the day under the lights, racing in the 10,000m run. After pacing the field for the first mile, the senior fell back to the pack for the remainder of the race. After falling as low as 11th, Krzesinski rallied to finish 10th, crossing the line in 35:59.43.

Both Wycoff and Allotey will both return to the track on Friday to compete in the 200m dash prelims. Joining them on the track on day two will be Decano Cronin and Brett Meyer as they race in the 800m run prelims, while TJ Dozier gets the action underway in the field in the discus.

FHSU Sports Information