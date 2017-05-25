Sunny, warm Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph.
Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 9 mph.
SaturdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Saturday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51.
Memorial DaySunny, with a high near 77.