NWS

DODGE CITY–The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. Thursday for the following locations.

KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

CHEYENNE DECATUR ELLIS

GOVE GRAHAM LOGAN

NORTON PHILLIPS RAWLINS

ROOKS SHERIDAN SHERMAN

THOMAS TREGO WALLACE

A chance of thunderstorms will be possible across west central and central Kansas this evening into the overnight period. The strongest storms will be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds.