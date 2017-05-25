Rossville eliminates TMP Softball

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Rossville 12, TMP 0

MANHATTAN, Kan.-Rossville opened up a four run first inning lead and didn’t look back as they went on to defeat TMP 12-0 in the opening round of the 3A State Softball Tournament in Manhattan. The Lady Dawgs added five more runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth inning.

TMP was only able to muster three hits in the game, all singles. With the loss the Lady Monarchs finish their season at 17-7. Rossville improves to 21-0.

MELISSA SCHOEPF INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

