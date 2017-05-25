Police: Kan. woman facing charges after crash into pump station

SALINA – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported a 2007 Ford SUV driven by Holly Hickman, 31, Salina, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 200 Block of South 2nd Street.

The SUV crashed into the city pump station. She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Police indicated Hickman had been in an argument with her boyfriend. The boyfriend reportedly told police she intentionally crashed the vehicle.

The SUV sustained heavy front end damage. Authorities reported about $9,000 in damage to the exterior of the brick building.

Hickman faces possible felony damage to property charges, according to Hickman.