Memorial Day Service Monday in WaKeeney at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery

SUBMITTED

WAKEENEY–The 13th annual Memorial Day service will be held at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 403 S. 13th, WaKeeney, Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Guest speaker is Sgt. Major Gary Augustine, retired.

The ceremony will feature VFW Post 3449 and the U.s. Army Reserve with the colors and honor guard; a U.S. Cavalry re-enactment troop under the direction of Jake Bauer; American Legion Riders; High Plains Barbershop Hays Chapter Chorus and Tumbleweed Chorus directed by Max Befort, Bill Scott and Len Wirtz; Larry Henderson and Leeann Sheaer with a poem and musical selection; Rev. Randy Gibbs and Paul MacDonald playing bagpipes; VFW Auxiliary; and Father Charlie Steier.

The north gates will be open for additional parking in Phase II behind the shelter.

Seating is limited. Lawn chairs are welcome.

All are invited to attend.