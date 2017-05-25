Former FHSU president turned down for University of Alaska position

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen announced Thursday that Daniel White has been selected to become the eighth chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. White will succeed UAF Interim Chancellor Dana Thomas and will assume his new position on July 1.

A former Fort Hays State University president was among the finalists for the university administrator role.

Dr. Mirta M. Martin, who resigned her post at FHSU last fall, was one of four finalists for its chancellor position.

