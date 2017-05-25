Lawrence “Larry” Dale Taylor, born March 2, 1952 in Wichita KS to Dale & Arlene Taylor, went to be with Jesus on May 22, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita KS at age 65.

He was a member of Gospel Fellowship Church and Howard First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Elk County Community Foundation.

On August 13, 1972 he married Marcia Winn in Howard KS. They were married for almost 45 years. Larry was a missionary with Teens for Christ Connection for 20 years. He was the pastor at Gospel Fellowship Church in Shallow Water KS for 13 years until retiring in October of 2016. He was an ordained youth pastor. He had a heart for teenagers and all people. He went on mission trips to Russia, Belarus, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, China and various places throughout the United States. He had a passion for disaster relief and SPLASH trips. He touched many lives through performing marriages and funerals.

Larry & Marcia had two children, Heather & Adam Carver and Ben & Megan Taylor. They had seven grandchildren: Emma Carver, Noah Carver, Karys Carver, Carson Taylor, Brynlee Taylor, Kaeson Taylor & Breckyn Taylor. Larry loved his kids and grandkids and loved to go Jeeping with them. He loved to go to the top of the Colorado Mountains and experience God’s creation.

Larry’s greatest wish was that all people would know Jesus as their Savior. His favorite verses were John 3:16 & 17 and Matthew 28:16-20. He showed Jesus’s love to everyone he met; he did not know a stranger. He tried his best to live out the Great Commission and was never shy about sharing the love of Jesus with people.

Survivors include his wife, Marcia, Heather & Adam Carver, Burlington KS; Ben & Megan Taylor, Richmond Hill GA; seven grandchildren; one brother, Terry & Pearl Taylor; his mother-in-law, Gleneva Winn; Kevin & Dianna Deniston; Steven (who lived with them in high school) & Megan Fulton, Kashton & Jaxson; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale & Arlene Taylor and his father-in-law, Dwight Winn.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Howard First Baptist Church with Alan Hunter presiding. Interment will be at Grace Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home in Howard KS.

A register book is available to sign at Price & Sons Funeral Home, 401 S. Washington St. Scott City, Kansas 67871, from 10-8 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 and from 10-5 on Friday, May 26, 2017.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Teens For Christ Connection in Phillipsburg, KS & the Howard First Baptist Church in Howard, KS, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, PO Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.