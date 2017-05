The Laziest Man

A foreman had ten very lazy men working for him. One day he decided to trick them into doing some work for a change.

“I’ve got a really easy job today for the laziest one among you,” he

announced. “Will the laziest man please put his hand up.”

Nine hands went up.

“Why didn’t you put your hand up?” he asked the tenth man.

“Too much trouble,” came the reply.

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry