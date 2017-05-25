Kan. woman convicted in deadly crash into teen students

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman accused of driving into a group of teenagers, killing one of them, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

A jury in Kansas’ Wyandotte County also convicted 41-year-old Tamika Pledger on Thursday of three counts of aggravated battery.

Authorities alleged Pledger drove into Tierra Smith and three other high school students in January 2015. Smith died about a week after the crash.

James Spies, a prosecutor, told jurors Tuesday that Pledger was driving at least 55 mph in a 20-mph zone when she crested a hill and hit the victims.

Pledger’s attorney, Michael Gunter, countered that his client was on her way to stop a fight from happening and couldn’t see anyone in the street when she got to the hilltop.