Hays Rec kicks off summer season, honors coaches, athlete

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays Recreation Commission honored Adam Pfannenstiel, a 15-year-old athlete that was killed last summer in an ATV accident, by beginning the Adam Pfannenstiel Inspirational Teammate of the Year Award Wednesday night.

This is a new award set to be given out annually to an HRC athlete who exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate as Adam was.

The Hays Recreation Commission, gave the award, to his family in honor of Adam at its annual kicked off to summer season Wednesday night at Bickle Sports Complex.

Keith Smith, youth sports director, said Pfannenstiel was “a good kid all around” and an “awesome teammate” who truly loved baseball.

Members of Adam’s K-18 team, the Roughnecks, gave Adam’s family a plaque to commemorate the award and took turns hugging and greeting his mother, father and grandmother.

“He loved baseball,” his father, Michael Pfannenstiel, said after the ceremony. “It was very much his game. He was never the best at it, but he gave it all his heart.”

The Mike Schippers Inspirational Coach of the Year Award was given to Travis Taggart and Brad Schumacher. They continue the tradition of outstanding coaches who have a great understanding what the rec mission is here at Hays Rec, Smith said.

One of Mike Schippers’ daughters spoke about her father and she and members of her family were at the event to present the awards. This is the 25th year the award has been given.

She said her father was an avid baseball player and fan, and she has used the advice he gave her in coaching her softball team to grow throughout her life.

The coaches are nominated from the previous season’s teams.

Smith said of Schumacher in a prepared statement, “Brad not only lights up adults with his sense of humor, but he also has a special way to make kids feel comfortable. Numerous kids have been greeted by him with his signature line ‘What’s up buddy.’ As a coach, Brad strives to make every kid discover a love for the game. From rotating players to positive encouragement, the kids Brad coaches always want to come back for more.”

Of Taggart Smith said, “Travis in his many years of coaching through Hays Rec, has shown a calm demeanor and obvious care for each of the kids on his teams. His ethical coaching style allows every kid to feel as if they are an essential part of the team, whether or not they win or lose. I have overheard parents’ conversations with one another (as well as other coaches) say how their children are enjoying the game, sometimes for the first time, and are excited for the next year.”

In addition to the awards, the annual event included an MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Competition, MLB Jr. Home Run Derby, inflatables and Knockerball.

The Boy Scouts presented the colors this year, and the National Anthem was delivered by the McGuire Trio of Gabe, Hannah, and Eliana.

The sponsors of the event included Grand Rental Station, TK’s Smokehaus, Kennemer Orthodontics and Phase II, which provided the T-shirts.

