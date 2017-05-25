Hays High State Baseball (Watch or Listen LIVE) May 25, 2017 by Jeremy McGuire Leave a Comment Hays High vs Maize South 4A-D1 State Quarterfinals First Pitch- 11:00am Click below to listen: Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related