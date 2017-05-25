Hays High Industrial Technology students have undefeated season

USD 489

The Hays High School Industrial Technology Association finished its fall and spring seasons undefeated.

The technology association creates, designs, and assembles a single passenger electric car each year and race that car in competitions throughout the fall and spring semesters.

The group of students is sponsored by industrial technology teacher Chris Dinkel.

Dinkel commented this is the first season any Hays High School team has been undefeated on both the fall and spring semesters.

Recently, the club competed at the Touchstone Energy Electro Rally sponsored by Westar Energy.

Noah Glendening placed second in car No. 320. Brent Koenigsman raced in car No. 20 and won the Standard Class and set a new course record.

This is Hays’ third Standard Class Championship since 2012.