Hays City Band on the lookout for musicians for summer performances

The Hays City Band, co-directed by Renetta Dawson and Matt Rome, is preparing for its summer season.

The band is seeking area music students and teachers, and amateur and professional musicians to join.

“We’re always looking for more players — all are welcome,” Rome said.

The group rehearses on Mondays in June from 7 to 9 p.m. at Malloy Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus.

The performance schedule is as follows (all starting at 7:30 p.m.):

June 13 – FHSU Quad (Hays)

June 20 – Washington Grade School (Ellis)

June 27 – VFW Hall (WaKeeney)