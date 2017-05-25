Hays baseball falls in first round of state

Maize South plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a first round victory over Hays at the 4A-1 state baseball tournament in Salina on Thursday. The Mavericks opened the game with a double and then scored two batters later to take a 1-0 lead. A routine ground ball with runners at second and third with two outs hit the infield grass lip, putting a tough hop on the ball. The ground ball resulted in an error and two runs scored on the play.

Hays threatened in the third and fourth innings, but failed to score while Maize South tacked on another run to push their lead up to 4-0. Hays scored their first run in the top of the fifth on an infield single by Palmer Hutchison with the bases loaded. The Indians gave that run back on a home run in the bottom of the inning and trailed 5-1 after the fifth inning.

Hays plated their only other run on a infield single by Cole Murphy in the sixth, but Maize south answered back with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin of 7-2.

Hays ends their season at 10-13. The top seeded Maize South Mavericks are 18-5.

Hays tallied six hits in the loss, walked four times and had one batter hit, but left nine on the base paths. Trey Riggs took the loss for the Indians. Palmer Hutchison and Cole Murphy each had two hits in the game. Maize South recorded ten hits, walked six times and left eight on base. Chase Hampton took the victory on the mound for the Mavericks.