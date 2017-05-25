Free Hays Community Meal Sunday

Breathe Coffeehouse hosts FREE community meals every 2nd and 4th Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Breathe Coffeehouse, 703 B Main Street.

We will be having a Memorial Day meal on Sunday, May 28th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Breathe Coffeehouse. All are welcome to attend! If you don’t have a plan for the holiday weekend, come share a meal with us!

These meals are Free of charge and are meant to gather members of our community to eat and have great conversation.

For more information contact Jessica Johnson at brandonjessicaj@gmail.com.