Easton Smith throws Shutout in 7-0 Win

It was a dominating performance on the mound on Thursday for the Ellis Railroader’s senior pitcher Easton Smith. Smith only saw seven batters in the first two innings, striking out six of the seven batters. Smith would end up striking out 14 batters while giving up only three hits and two walks in less than 100 pitches. Smith would go on to shutout the eight-seeded Wabaunsee Chargers in the first round of the 2-1A state baseball tournament.

In the bottom of the first inning, the first six Ellis batters got on base and the Railroaders were able to get three runs to cross home plate, taking an early 3-0 lead. Wabaunsee pitcher Cooper Imthurn was replaced by Chase Nelson in the first inning with the bases loaded and no outs. Nelson would pitch the rest of the game for the Chargers, giving up eight hits and four runs.

Those four runs would come in the bottom of the third inning for the Ellis Railroaders. Senior right-fielder Trayton Kroeger would get things started with one out by hitting a single to get on base. Nathan Cox, followed by Junior Hernandez hit singles as well, loading up the bases for Ellis with only one out. Dalton Hensley would knock in two RBI’s on a single and be followed up by Easton Smith hitting a two-RBI double before Wabaunsee could get the next two outs. Ellis would ride the 7-0 lead all the way to the end with their superior pitching and defense.

Ellis ended the game with seven runs off 10 hits and eight left on base. Leadoff hitter Dalton Hensley finished the game with two walks, two singles, two RBI’s, two runs scored and a stolen base. Easton Smith hit two doubles, scored a run and had 3 RBI’s. Wabaunsee finished with no runs on three hits and four left on base. Junior Riley Tubbs hit a single and a double to go 2-2 at the plate for the Chargers.

Ellis moves on to play in the semi-finals Friday at 1:15pm. They take on the winner of Cottonwood Falls-Chase County and Moscow. The championship game is at 5:45 on Friday. The third place game will be at 3:30.