Christina Louise Elliott, 93, Hays, a resident of the Hays Good Samaritan Society, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at HaysMed.

She was born June 15, 1923 south of Russell, Kansas the daughter of Albert and Christina “Lottie” (Richter) Corwin. Louise lived her early life on the family farm near Paradise, Kansas and graduated from Paradise Rural High School in 1940. On October 4, 1944 she was united in marriage to Arvis Nathan Elliott in Russell. After Arvis’s discharge from military service, they returned to Kansas and made their home on a farm near Paradise. Four children were born to this union; Vicki, Dwight, Paul, and Arlene.

In 1963, they moved to Paradise and Louise began her retail sales career at Brown’s Grocery Store. In 1975, she began work at the TG&Y and then Pamida store at Russell. She retired from retail sales in 1990. In 1987, Arvis and Louise moved to Hays due to Arvis’s health. They were members of the Paradise United Methodist Church for many years, where she was an active member of the UMW, and transferred their membership to the First United Methodist Church of Hays. Louise became a member of the Ruth Circle and enjoyed the fellowship and embroidering towels for their projects. Louise was a wonderful cook; she enjoyed making family dinners and making sure that everyone had plenty to eat.

Survivors include her children; Vicki McDowell and husband Jim of Lucas, Kansas, Dwight Elliott and wife Laura of Owasso, OK, Paul Elliott of Dodge City, KS, and Arlene Morgan and husband Pat of Wichita, a sister Violet Herring of McPherson, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arvis in 1998, three sisters; Amy, Ruby, and Norma Lee, and five brothers; Albert “Bud”, Donald, Clarence, Richard, and Chester.

A celebration of Louise’s life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street, Hays. Burial will follow in the Mt. Herman Cemetery in Paradise, Kansas. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Hays Good Samaritan Society, the Paradise United Methodist Church, or to the First United Methodist Church of Hays, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com