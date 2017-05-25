3rd suspect charged in alleged Kansas bleach attack

HUTCHINSON— A third person has been charged in a case from April where a woman had bleached splashed in her face.

Victoria Keene has been charged by the state with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, conspiracy for aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

Keene, who is still jailed, cried as the judge read the charges for the incident from April 27. She also denied that she was the aggressor, but according to statements made in court, she is the one who started the argument with the victim. She is charged along with Destiny Witt and Jamice Craig.

The victim alleges the incident occurred in the 600 block of East 4th at a local laundry mat. The victim says she was punched, knocked down, had bleach poured on her and her ankle run over by her own vehicle. She was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The judge also denied Keene’s request for a reduction of her $45,000 bond.