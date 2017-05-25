🎥 Downtown pavilion groundbreaking brings vision to reality

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Construction will soon begin following Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the downtown Hays pavilion and restroom project.

The site for the restroom, on the west end of Union Pacific Park, has already been prepared, according to Sara Bloom, executive director of the Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC).

“Installation is expected at the end of June, once the water and sewer lines have been placed and the restroom will be open for use year-round,” Bloom told the crowd.

Just to the east of Union Pacific Park, a 40 by 80 foot open air pavilion will be built.

“The roof design will pay tribute to our former railroad depot,” Bloom explained. “The red roof will tie in to the bricks on downtown streets and it will also be available year-round for different community events.”

The $200,000 project will be gifted to the city of Hays by DHDC. Major funding was provided by the Robert and Pat Schmidt Foundation and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. In-kind donations come from the city of Hays which will provide some labor, and pay for the water and sewer lines using guest tax monies from the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). Commercial Builders is the general contractor for the project.

A downtown pavilion has been envisioned by DHDC since 2012. “It started with the words ‘gathering place’,” said Sandy Jacobs, former DHDC executive director and now a Hays city commissioner. A partnership between Fort Hays State University and DHDC finally brought it to reality.

“In August 2015, Kris Munsch and the Department of Applied Technology threw a lot of scattered ideas at a classroom of bright energetic students in construction management,” Bloom recalled. “They took those ideas and created a comprehensive plan for the pavilion. Fort Hays students not only helped design the structure, they will also be instrumental in the building of it. Without the involvement of FHSU, this project may be still just be a vision instead of a reality.”

“This is really a celebration of everything we do well in this community,” added Dr. Greg Farley, dean of the FHSU Werth College of Science.

Once construction is complete, the pavilion will be an extension of the city’s Union Pacific Park plaza at 10th and Main. One major hurdle to the project was acquiring a lease of the property from Union Pacific.

“We always said no to DHDC because it just didn’t work in the city’s plans and what we wanted to do,” said Mayor Shaun Musil, “but this group never gave up. When they make stuff like this better for Hays, it’s not just for downtown, it’s for our entire community.

“What I really love about this project between DHDC and FHSU is that everybody involved. I’m hoping that the Fort Hays students that are involved in this may want to make Hays home to them forever,” Musil added .

Bloom said she expects the community to use the pavilion often for events such as family reunions, weddings, theatrical and musical performances, class picnics and other occasions.

“The construction of this new structure demonstrates the dedication of DHDC and the city of Hays to promote and facilitate the community and economic development of the downtown area as a desirable place to live, work, invest and visit,” Bloom said.

Commemorative bricks, cornerstones and benches are available for purchase at DHDC.