ELLIS COUNTY CLERK

Hays resident Michael S. Walker has filed for a position on the Hays USD 489 school board.

There are three school board positions open. Incumbent Lance Bickle, Hays, has also filed for re-election.

Filing deadline is Thu., June 1, in the Ellis County Clerk’s office, 718 Main, Hays. The general election for Kansas school and city offices is Tue., Nov. 7.