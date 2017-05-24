Vernon E. Meckel, 96, retired manager of the Hays Music Company entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Vernon served in the Army Air Corp from 1944-1945, were he flew 124 missions over the Himalayans. He managed the River View Condos, was an active member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, helping in the Lord’s Pantry and raised the highest bid for the Bachler auction for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Preceded by parents, brothers Vivian and Ozie Meckel, his loving wife of 66 years Evelyn, son-in-law Dee Hoyt, great grandson Dalton Palmer. Survived by his children Vernon (Kaori) Meckel, II of Ash Grove, MO, daughter Sheryle Hoyt of Mabank, TX, grandchildren Mathew Meckel, Jennifer Palmer, Lea Nicholson, Brenda Stenovitch, Michael Hoyt, 10 great grandchildren with one on the way.

To celebrate Vernon’s life the family requests you to wear red, white and blue to the services.

Rosary, 7:30pm, Thursday, May 25, Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30am, Friday, May 26 both at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2 007 Arkansas, Wichita with Graveside Service, 10:30am, Saturday, May 27 at St. Mary Cemetery in Russell, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lord’s Pantry at St. Patrick Catholic Church or Make-A-Wish Foundation