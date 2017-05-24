Tracy Paul Jacka, age 57, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tracy was born January 28, 1960 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Wilfred Glenn & Jessie Marie (Brown) Jacka. Tracy was a chef and had been a resident of Oklahoma City since 2015 moving from Texas.

Tracy’s surviving family includes-

One son-

Joshua Ryan Jacka- Missoula, Montana

One Grandson-

Jones Alexander Jacka- Missoula, Montana

His Mother-

Jessie Marie Jacka- Wichita, Kansas

His Father-

Wilfred Glenn Jacka- Oakley, Kansas

Three siblings-

Marquita Rae Jacka- Wichita, Kansas

Joni Lynn Brack- Willowdale, Kansas

William Keith Jacka- Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

Two brothers, Robert Theodore Jacka and Glenn Wayne Jacka, precede him in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Beeler Cemetery in Beeler, Kansas with the Reverend Robert Nuckolls officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Tracy P. Jacka Memorial Fund in care of

Price & Sons Funeral Home

401 Washington Street

Scott City, Kansas 67871

Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandson.com