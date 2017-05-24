TMP-Marian girls’ soccer advances to state semifianls

McPHERSON, Kan. – Ashley Ostrander scored the only goal of the match in the first half and TMP-Marian girls’ soccer team made it stand as they beat McPherson 1-0 Tuesday at McPherson Stadium to advance to the 4-1A state semifinals.

The Monarchs improve to 13-4-1 and will play Louisburg Friday at 7 pm at Friends University in Wichita. The Wildcats are 13-5-1 and advanced with a 2-1, double overtime win over Kansas City-Piper.

Bishop Miege (14-4-1) will face Maize South (17-1-1) in the first match at 5 pm Friday.