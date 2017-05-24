The Latest: Pope to first lady: what are you feeding Trump?

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad (all times local):

3:16 p.m.

Thanks to the Pope and the U.S. first lady, a traditional Slovenian dish is hitting the headlines.

As Melania Trump approached and shook hands with Pope Francis on Wednesday, Pope asked in Spanish through his interpreter pointing toward Trump: “What do you give him to eat? Potica?”

She looked puzzled at first. “Potica, ah yes,” the Slovenian-born first lady smiled before stepping aside.

Potica (pronounced paw-tee’-tzah) is a typical highly nutritious Slovenian festive strudel with nut, poppy seed, cottage cheese, hazelnut, chocolate, tarragon, leek or honey fillings.

It also sounds a lot like “pizza,” which is what reporters originally thought the pope had said.

The dish has been prepared for more than 200 years in earthenware baking-dishes or directly in ovens. Potica remains the pride of each Slovenian housewife.

The dish has been prepared for more than 200 years in earthenware baking-dishes or directly in ovens. Potica remains the pride of each Slovenian housewife.

Born Melanija Knavs, Melania Trump left Slovenia in her 20s to pursue an international modeling career.

2:23 p.m.

President Donald Trump says meeting with Pope Francis was the “honor of a lifetime.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday that a private meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican leaves him “more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.”

Trump met with Francis Wednesday for a half hour. The president and pope have a contentious history, but appeared on good terms after their conversation.

Trump will soon be leaving Rome, en route to Brussels for meetings with NATO leaders.

The president has spent the week traveling to holy Muslim, Jewish and Christian sites during his first official trip abroad.