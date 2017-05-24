Summer Lunch Program for children starts Tuesday

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Free lunches will be available to children in Hays agin this summer.

The meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Early Childhood Connections, 305 Main St. starting on Tuesday.

Children ages 2 to 18 are eligible. No registration or income guidelines are required.

Adults who accompany children may also eat at the program for a cost of $3.85 per meal.

The federally funded program will run through July 28.

Last year the program fed between 100 and 200 children daily.

“Our summer food program is important for the kids of Hays because even when schools is not session, it is important for them to get a good, healthy meals. And some kids don’t necessarily get over the summer, so we welcome them to join us,” said Jessica Younker, director of nutrition services for USD 489.