Smoky Hills Public Television receives Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – The Dane G. Hansen Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for $110,000 to support the station’s general programming and station operations.

The grant funds will specifically support the production of local Kansas programs including Doctors on Call, Real Ag, and Traveling Kansas, as well as, public affairs and high school sports presentations. Educational programs and children’s educational outreach initiatives also benefit from this grant. In addition, these funds help with the equipment necessary to broadcast to Northwest Kansas.

“The Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s generous support of Smoky Hills Public Television provides funds that are vital to the operation of the station,” said Michael Quade, Smoky Hills Public Television General Manager. “We greatly appreciate the foundation and the work that it does for Northwest Kansas.”

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas and has been named the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year.

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609.