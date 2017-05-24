Russell man arrested following chase with Ellis County law enforcement

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A 28 year-old Russell man was arrested following a high-speed chase in rural Ellis County on Tuesday that ended in a muddy field.

According to the Ellis County Undersheriff Bruce Hertel, Anthony J. Brock, 28, Russell, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of stolen property and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

At approximately 9 a.m., officials with Ellis County Public Works contacted the sheriff’s department about road signs that had been shot near where crews are working on a guardrail project in the 1600 block of Toulon Avenue. In the process of completing his investigation, Hertel said the deputy went to a nearby house in the 1500 block of Toulon Avenue.

There the deputy encountered a 2008 BMW, and the driver was acting suspicious, according to Hertel. The deputy attempted to stop the BMW, but the driver fled the scene.

When the deputy ran the plates, the vehicle came back as stolen out of Russell County. The driver led the deputy on a chase reaching more than 100 mph.

He travel eastbound on Airbase Road for 4 miles before turning north on 330th Avenue and went back east on Vineyard Road. There, he came across a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and a Victoria Police Officer setting a spike strip in the roadway.

The driver, according to Hertel, turned into a field in an attempt to avoid the officers and got stuck in the muddy field. He surrendered to officers, Hertel said.

Hertel said the car was initially loaned to Brock by a Russell resident but was not returned within the agreed-upon time so a stolen vehicle report was filed May 17.

Brock was booked into the Ellis County jail on Wednesday.