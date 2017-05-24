Man indicted for alleged meth distribution in Ellis County

U.S. ATTORNEY-KANSAS

WICHITA–A California man was indicted Wednesday in federal court for alleged drug distribution in Ellis County.

According to the U.S. Attorney for Kansas, Juan Carlos Reyes-Flores, 36, Los Angeles, Calif., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is alleged to have occurred April 25, 2017, in Ellis County, Kan.

If convicted, Reyes-Flores faces not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.